Business

China auto sales weaken further in September

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 5:34 AM

BEIJING

China's auto sales weakened further in September as demand for SUVs sagged, an industry group reported Friday.

Sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans in the industry's largest market rose 3.3 percent to 2.3 million units, down from August's 4.1 percent rate, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 5.7 percent to 2.7 million units on unusually strong demand for commercial products.

SUV sales rose 10.4 percent to 970,000, down from August's 17.7 percent growth. Purchases of sedans rose 3.7 percent to 1.2 million.

Sales surged 15 percent last year as buyers rushed to take advantage of a sales tax cut, then weakened after a portion of the tax was restored in January.

Sales for the first nine months of the year rose just 2.4 percent over the same period of 2016 to 17.1 million.

In September, sales of pure electric SUVs and sedans rose 83.4 percent to 64,000 while sales of gasoline-electric hybrids rose 61.9 percent to 14,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video