Business

EPA says more testing needed at West Virginia site

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 7:01 AM

MINDEN, W.Va.

Federal environmental regulators say they have again found signs of potentially troubling levels of toxic contamination at a former mining equipment operation in West Virginia.

Media outlets report that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, at the former Shaffer Equipment Company site in the Fayette County community of Minden.

Regulators say more extensive testing is needed before government investigators can pinpoint the source and devise a response plan.

The community has been the subject of repeated and controversial EPA cleanups that many residents worry haven't removed the potential dangers from their town.

The EPA says it will hold two open house meetings on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 in Glen Jean to discuss the issue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video