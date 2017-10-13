Utility shares tank after notice on wildfire evidence

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, a Pacific Gas and Electric crew works at restoring power along the Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa, Calif. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shares plummeted 10.5 percent, after regulators directed the company to preserve any evidence of failed poles or other equipment that might be connected to Northern California wildfires that killed dozens of people. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo