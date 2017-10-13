Business

Superintendent passes out at Springfield awards ceremony

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:19 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was taken to a Springfield hospital after fainting during an Illinois State Police awards ceremony.

CBS-Chicago reports spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the 57-year-old Johnson's fainting spell Friday was related to his blood pressure, and not to his kidney transplant. He apparently took his blood pressure medication on an empty stomach.

Guglielmi says Johnson is "fine" after leaving the hospital "conscious and alert and in good spirits."

Johnson, who was diagnosed with kidney disease more than 30 years ago, received a kidney from his son in August.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video