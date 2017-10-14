Washington corn 'a hardy crop' that fills gaps

In a Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 photo, Kevin Moe, a Syngenta Seed rep, holds an ear of sweet corn at one of the company's test sites near Pasco, Wash. Unlike the corn grown in Iowa, Illinois, South Dakota and Minnesota, Washington corn is a rotation crop _ a useful planting in years the soil needs a break from potatoes or wheat. The Spokesman-Review via AP Tyler Tjomsland