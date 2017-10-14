Business

Mississippi waives fees to rebuild piers hit by hurricane

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:23 AM

BILOXI, Miss.

Mississippi officials are waiving permit fees for people who need to rebuild piers, boathouses and docks following Hurricane Nate.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, which handles permits for structures built over water in coastal areas, made the announcement Wednesday.

Though damage to most structures on land was relatively light, many piers were damaged by storm surge.

The waiver is good until April 30 for anyone who has previously received a permit and will repair or rebuild according to the plans in the original permit.

Property owners must still apply and get another permit before beginning construction.

For more information, contact the department's Wetlands Permitting Bureau at 228-523-4106.

