Business

As Atlanta's airport grows, smaller airports lose passengers

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 11:29 AM

ATLANTA

A new report shows that airports in large cities are gaining passengers — and smaller towns are losing them.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that some smaller airports are shrinking in passenger traffic as large airports grow even larger. That's according to a new industry report by Airlines Council International.

The report found that the world's airport "mega-hubs" such as Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport grew 5.5 percent year-over-year in 2016.

Atlanta's airport, the world's busiest in terms of passengers, continues to grow — though not as fast as hubs in Asia and other places around the globe.

At the same time, the report found that 27.4 percent of small airports lost traffic over the last 10 years. That includes airports that started with fewer than 1 million passengers 10 years ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video