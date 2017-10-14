Tesla fires hundreds of workers as part of annual reviews

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows Tesla Model S on display in downtown Los Angeles. Tesla Motors fired hundreds of workers after completing its annual performance reviews, even though the electric automaker is trying to ramp up production to meet the demand for its new Model 3 sedan. The Palo Alto, California-based company confirmed the cuts in a Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 statement, but didn't disclose how many of its 33,000 workers were jettisoned. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo