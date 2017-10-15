Business

White nationalist group to distribute tickets to UF event

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 4:33 AM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

A brewery that was offering to give free beer to University of Florida students in exchange for tickets to a white nationalist event on campus has learned that the stunt won't work.

The Miami Herald reports that white nationalist Richard Spencer's group plans to give out all the tickets to their event on UF's campus, rather than the school disbursing them.

The brewery wanted to collect as many tickets as possible so seats would be empty for Spencer's planned Oct. 19 event.

But UF spokeswoman Janine Sikes said Spencer's group chose to distribute event tickets itself.

The university stated it will not be affiliated with the event in any way, but that it is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video