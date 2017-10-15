Business

Grant to improve water quality for the Maumee River Basin

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:29 AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

A northeastern Indiana county is receiving a $367,000 federal grant to improve the water quality for the Maumee River Basin.

The Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council says Allen County will use the funds for improvements in Fort Wayne to capture nearly 500,000 gallons of polluted storm water each year and prevent sediment, phosphorus, nitrogen and bacteria from reaching waterways.

The council says the headwaters of the Maumee River are in Fort Wayne and are the largest contributor of pollution to Lake Erie.

The Journal Gazette reports the improvements include stabilizing the banks of the St. Marys River and the construction of a large bioswale to capture storm water runoff. A bioswale is a trench that uses vegetation and organic material to filter pollutants out of runoff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video