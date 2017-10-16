Manchin to visit Eastern Panhandle, speak about the economy

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is visiting the state's Eastern Panhandle to discuss economic growth.
The senator's office said in a news release that Manchin will speak Monday morning in the Jefferson County town of Shepherdstown during an economic forum focused on research and innovation.
In the afternoon, Manchin is scheduled to speak in Harpers Ferry at the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Jefferson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, Manchin faces re-election next year.
Comments