Business

Soybean, sugar beet crops to set records in North Dakota

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:28 AM

FARGO, N.D.

The latest crop report from the federal Agriculture Department shows record soybean and sugar beet production in North Dakota despite a dry summer.

Farmers are expected to produce 256 million bushels of soybeans, up 3 percent. Average yield is down, but harvested acres are at a record 7.1 million, up 19 percent from 2016.

The sugar beet crop is estimated at a record 6.37 million acres, up 2 percent. Yield is down but acres are up.

The dry edible bean crop is forecast to be up, but the corn, sunflower, canola and alfalfa hay crops all are estimated to be smaller.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video