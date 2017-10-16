Soybean, sugar beet crops to set records in North Dakota

The latest crop report from the federal Agriculture Department shows record soybean and sugar beet production in North Dakota despite a dry summer.
Farmers are expected to produce 256 million bushels of soybeans, up 3 percent. Average yield is down, but harvested acres are at a record 7.1 million, up 19 percent from 2016.
The sugar beet crop is estimated at a record 6.37 million acres, up 2 percent. Yield is down but acres are up.
The dry edible bean crop is forecast to be up, but the corn, sunflower, canola and alfalfa hay crops all are estimated to be smaller.
