Court agrees to take on US-Microsoft dispute over emails

FILE In this April 7, 2017 file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. — The Supreme Court is intervening in a digital-age privacy dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft over emails stored abroad. The justices say Monday they will hear the administration's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of Microsoft. The court held the emails sought in a drug trafficking investigation were beyond the reach of a search warrant because they were kept on a Microsoft server in Ireland. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo