GOP Sen. Thad Cochran grappling with illness

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks to supporters following his victory over Democrat Travis Childers and Reform Party candidate Shawn O'Hara, at his victory party in Jackson, Miss. Cochran is continuing to grapple with a urinary tract infection that has delayed a planned return to Washington. The GOP veteran, 79, has been absent from Washington for a month. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo