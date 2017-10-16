Business

Ojibwe bands plan public forums on Enbridge pipeline plan

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:01 AM

MAHNOMEN, Minn.

Six Ojibwe bands that oppose Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline will open public meetings this week as part of their own environmental assessment.

The first is Wednesday on the White Earth Reservation at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen.

The tribal proceedings are separate from those of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

The state's final environmental impact statement acknowledged the project would have disproportionate impacts on tribal communities.

But the six bands, along with the independent group Honor the Earth, say the state's review didn't fully consider the cumulative impacts of the project on them. They say their own review will emphasize the Ojibwe worldview and values system.

The bands will submit their findings to the PUC so they become part of the public record.

