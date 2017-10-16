Business

Scientists witness huge cosmic crash, find origins of gold

AP Science Writer

October 16, 2017 10:02 AM

WASHINGTON

A violent collision of two super-dense neutron stars in a distant galaxy has helped astronomers uncover cosmic secrets, including where gold comes from.

Scientists revealed Monday that detectors in space and on earth picked up the crash's faint signals in mid-August. Telescopes on every continent were able to see and measure light and energy emerging from the crash.

The collision generated a fierce burst of gamma rays and a gravitational wave, a faint ripple in the fabric of space and time, first theorized by Albert Einstein.

The colliding stars spewed bright blue, super-hot debris that was dense and unstable. Some of it coalesced into heavy elements, like gold, platinum and uranium. Scientists had suspected these collisions had enough power to create heavier elements, but weren't certain until they witnessed it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video