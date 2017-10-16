Ex-Guatemalan president says he's innocent in graft case

FILE - In this July 22, 2016 file photo, Guatemala's jailed, former President Otto Perez Molina attends a pre-trial hearing in Guatemala City. On Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, Perez Molina told a judge he is innocent of the corruption charges against him. The former leader is imprisoned while on trial in a purported corruption scheme known as “The Line,” which allegedly involved businesses paying bribes to officials to avoid customs duties in 2013 when Perez Molina was president. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo