Business

Southern New Mexico now state's No.1 export zone

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 2:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Southern New Mexico has dethroned the central region of the state as New Mexico's No.1 export zone thanks to a booming border port and declining activity at Intel Corp.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the U.S. Commerce Department's latest report on exports showed exports from the Albuquerque metropolitan area plummeted 43 percent last year, from $1.76 billion in 2015 to $1 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, Dona Ana County's exports declined by only 1.5 percent, to $1.57 billion, making it the state's largest export zone for the first time.

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Trade Alliance manager Randy Trask says Albuquerque's fall from grace is not a reflection of export stagnation in the metro area, but rather it shows Rio Rancho's Intel's apparently shrinking role in the local economy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video