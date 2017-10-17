In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, Russian cargo ship Souz 2,1A launches from Russia's main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. A Russian cargo ship has been launched to take supplies to the six astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, Russian cargo ship Souz 2,1A launches from Russia's main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. A Russian cargo ship has been launched to take supplies to the six astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)
In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, Russian cargo ship Souz 2,1A launches from Russia's main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. A Russian cargo ship has been launched to take supplies to the six astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

Business

Light in the sky over UAE likely Russian rocket breaking up

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 3:24 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A light seen in the night sky over the United Arab Emirates likely was a discarded Russian rocket breaking up after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.

Those in Abu Dhabi and Dubai shared online videos and pictures of the light seen in the sky Monday night.

Aerospace websites and others say it likely came from an SL-4 rocket from the launch of cargo spacecraft Progress MS07 on Saturday.

The unmanned spacecraft, which blasted off from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan, carried 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of water, food and scientific equipment to the International Space Station.

The governmental Dubai Media Office, citing the sheikhdom's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, earlier called the light a "meteorite." The space center did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video