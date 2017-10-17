Photos from a video taken by a United Airlines passenger showing passenger David Dao being dragged off a United plane.
Photos from a video taken by a United Airlines passenger showing passenger David Dao being dragged off a United plane. Audra D. Bridges AP
Photos from a video taken by a United Airlines passenger showing passenger David Dao being dragged off a United plane. Audra D. Bridges AP

Business

Chicago fires 2 officers in United passenger dragging case

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 3:51 PM

CHICAGO

The Chicago Department of Aviation has fired two security officers who were involved in an incident in which a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight after refusing to give up his seat.

Officials say one of those officers, a sergeant, also was part of an attempt to cover up some details of the incident that happened in April at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Four officers were involved in the incident related to passenger David Dao, who had been aboard a flight to Louisville, Kentucky. The department suspended the two other officers, and one of those officers resigned.

The city's Office of Inspector General said in a report released Tuesday that as a result of the office's findings and recommendations, the Aviation Department fired an officer who "improperly escalated the incident" and a sergeant involved in removing facts from a report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video