Colorful jackets and ties at Howard-Knight Tall & Big. Photo provided

Business

After 56 years, Lexington men’s store is closing with one last sale

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

October 17, 2017 4:47 PM

Howard-Knight Tall & Big in Zandale Shopping Center will close after 56 years in business.

Owner George Howard, 84, says that it’s time to retire. He has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The Knight in the store’s name comes from co-founder William Knight who retired in the 1980s.

Howard has been with the business since its beginning when it opened in 1961 at Zandale, and remembers a much quieter Nicholasville Road. “When we started there was a cornfield across the road and there wasn’t anything to the south of us except the Starlight Drive-In where the Kentucky Fried Chicken is.”

Before it closes its doors for good the store will have a sale Thursday through Sunday. Merchandise will include men’s suits, slacks, shirts, sportswear and UK apparel. Brands include San Malone, Baroni, Cotton Club, and Cutter and Buck.

Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175, @harrietthendren.

