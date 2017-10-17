After 56 years, Lexington men’s store is closing with one last sale

Howard-Knight Tall & Big in Zandale Shopping Center will close after 56 years in business.
Owner George Howard, 84, says that it’s time to retire. He has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The Knight in the store’s name comes from co-founder William Knight who retired in the 1980s.
Howard has been with the business since its beginning when it opened in 1961 at Zandale, and remembers a much quieter Nicholasville Road. “When we started there was a cornfield across the road and there wasn’t anything to the south of us except the Starlight Drive-In where the Kentucky Fried Chicken is.”
Before it closes its doors for good the store will have a sale Thursday through Sunday. Merchandise will include men’s suits, slacks, shirts, sportswear and UK apparel. Brands include San Malone, Baroni, Cotton Club, and Cutter and Buck.
