Women in California Capitol speak out against harassment

File - In this May 26, 2015 file photo, Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, D-Inglewood, talks with Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, in Sacramento, Calif. Women lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers in California's Capitol are encouraging each other to share stories of sexual harassment in the workplace in an effort to show its pervasiveness and to ensure more men stand up against it. "It was just really important that we start to talk about a culture and a change in culture," said Assemblywoman Burke. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo