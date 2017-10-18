Business

Postal workers rally against job cuts in Boston area

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:05 PM

BOSTON

Postal workers and supporters have marched in front of Boston's main downtown post office to protest job cutbacks that have led to long lines and delivery delays around New England.

Scott Hoffman, president of the American Postal Workers Union's Boston chapter, says about a hundred people rallied on Wednesday afternoon.

Hoffman says hundreds of postal vacancies in the Boston area have gone unfilled.

The union opposed a pilot U.S. Postal Service program to outsource operations in hundreds of stores operated by Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples, Inc. Last spring, the USPS discontinued that pilot after a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge ordered it to discontinue its retail relationship with Staples.

The union, which organized Wednesday's protest, opposes privatization. It had argued the Staples deal replaced union jobs with low-wage, nonunion workers

