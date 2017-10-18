Business

New York distilleries hope to create regional whiskey brand

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 2:21 AM

NEW PALTZ, N.Y.

A group of upstate New York craft distilleries are banding together to release a new style of rye whiskey under the label Empire Rye.

The new regional style requires distillers to use New York state-grown rye grains and to age whiskey for at least two years. Coppersea Distilling owner Christopher Williams tells The New York Times he wants to make the category of Empire Rye comparable to Kentucky bourbon or Tennessee whiskey.

Williams grows a significant amount of his own grain for his distilling just outside of New Paltz.

The distilleries have declared this week "New York Rye Week" to get the word out on Empire Rye, and they are staging numerous events in New York City.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video