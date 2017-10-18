Business

Summary of Senate bipartisan health care agreement

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 3:58 AM

Summary of Tuesday's bipartisan health care agreement between two leading senators:

—Continues federal payments for two years to insurers for reducing out-of-pocket costs like co-payments and deductibles for lower-income consumers. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the government will spend around $20 billion on the so-called cost-sharing reductions over the next two years. Trump blocked the payments last week.

—Provides $106 million in grants to states to pay for outreach and enrollment programs for encouraging people to sign up for health care coverage. Trump cut spending for the programs. The money comes from already collected taxes.

—Lets states get federal waivers from some requirements under President Barack Obama's health care law if their proposed new programs are of "comparable affordability" for consumers to existing programs. That gives states more flexibility than the existing requirement that replacement must be "at least as affordable" as current one. Language protects low-income populations, vulnerable populations and people with serious health conditions.

—Increases flexibility by requiring states' proposed changes to not increase federal deficit over the multi-year life of waivers, not each individual year.

—Shortens from 180 days to 90 days the time the federal government has to review state waiver applications. Speeds reviews for states seeking same changes as other states and for emergencies. Lets governors approve a state's waiver without requiring legislature's consent.

—States could not get waivers from covering services required by Obama's law, or from the statute's protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

—Lets people of any age buy some low-premium, high-deductible catastrophic plans. Obama's statute limits those policies to people under 30 and those who are older who qualify due to economic hardship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video