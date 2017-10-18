A 2017 Ford Super Duty truck.
Ford recalls 1.3 million trucks — because the doors could swing open while driving

By Josh Magness

October 18, 2017 2:31 PM

Ford Motor Co. issued a recall of 1.3 million trucks in North America Wednesday after discovering the vehicle doors may suddenly swing open while driving.

According to the recall from Ford, a frozen door latch or bent or kinked actuation in the affected trucks is causing the issue.

“Should a customer be able to open and close the door with these conditions, the door may appear closed,” Ford wrote in its recall, “but the latch may not fully engage with the door striker with the potential that the door could open while driving.”

Vehicles that are a part of the recall include:

  • 2015 to 2017 F-150 vehicles built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant in Michigan between March 12, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2016
  • 2015 to 2017 F-150 vehicles built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant between Aug. 11 2014 to Dec. 30 2016
  • 2017 Super Duty vehicles built at the Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1 2016.

Dealers can fix the problem with the vehicles, Ford wrote, by installing water shields over the latches and repairing the damaged actuation cables. Customers can receive the safety update for free, Ford wrote.

Of the 1,344,605 vehicles affected in North America, just over 1.1 million are in the United States, with 222,408 located in Canada and another 21,000 in Mexico.

There are no known injuries caused by the potential malfunction, according to Ford.

The reference number for this recall is 17S33.

According to a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ford expects that repairs for the trucks will cost around $267 million.

Reuters reported that Ford has recalled over 5 million vehicles since 2016 that had issues with door latches — and that a spokeswoman for the company said customers with affected vehicles will hear from the company next month.

According to CNBC, Ford previously said it planned to spend $935 million on fixing vehicles that were included in recalls going back to Aug. 2016. Last September, Ford recalled 211,000 cars in North America due to a problem with side door latches that that the company said is unrelated to this recall, CNBC reported.

