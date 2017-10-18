Business

Developer who plotted escape after fatal crash gets prison

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 9:49 PM

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.

A New York real estate developer caught trying to flee to South America following a fatal car crash in the Hamptons has been sentenced to three to nine years in state prison.

Forty-four-year-old Sean Ludwick pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and aggravated driving while intoxicated and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Ludwick's blood-alcohol content was more than double the state's legal limit for driving.

The August 2015 crash in Sag Harbor killed 53-year-old Paul Hansen.

Ludwick was free on bail when he was captured in Puerto Rico last year negotiating to buy a $400,000 sailboat to flee to South America. An FBI agent moonlighting as a sailing instructor became suspicious and contacted authorities.

Ludwick apologized to Hansen's family before being sentenced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video