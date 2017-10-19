Arriving passengers walk through Terminal 3 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Arriving passengers walk through Terminal 3 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Patrick Reddy The Enquirer
Arriving passengers walk through Terminal 3 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Patrick Reddy The Enquirer

Business

Which airport has the cheapest tickets in the Central Kentucky region?

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

October 19, 2017 11:46 AM

You’ll have to drive north for the cheapest airline tickets near Lexington.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has the cheapest airline tickets within 100 miles of Lexington. That’s according to second-quarter data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The average price for a ticket at the Hebron-based airport is $342.

For comparison, the average price of a ticket at the Blue Grass Airport and the Louisville International Airport is $433.

“CVG is proud to now be the lowest fare airport in the Tri-State region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of the Cincinnati airport, in a press release.

Prices include only the price paid at the time of the ticket purchase and do not include fees for optional services, such as baggage fees. They do not include frequent-flyer or "zero fares.” The data is based on the average ticket price from April 1 to June 30.

This year, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport added eight new routes to San Diego, San Francisco, New York City, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver, Chicago, and Baltimore/Washington D.C. It also added a new an international service with WOW Air in spring 2018.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s tickets are also cheaper than the Indianapolis International Airport and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to the data. Some airports, like Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, are not included in the data.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader.

Price of Airline Tickets in the Region

CVG — average fare $342

Indianapolis International Airport — average fare $354

John Glenn Columbus International Airport — average fare $369

Dayton International Airport — average fare $401

Louisville International Airport — average fare $433

Blue Grass Airport — average fare $433

Data: Department of Transportation

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video