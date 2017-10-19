Which airport has the cheapest tickets in the Central Kentucky region?

You’ll have to drive north for the cheapest airline tickets near Lexington.
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has the cheapest airline tickets within 100 miles of Lexington. That’s according to second-quarter data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The average price for a ticket at the Hebron-based airport is $342.
For comparison, the average price of a ticket at the Blue Grass Airport and the Louisville International Airport is $433.
“CVG is proud to now be the lowest fare airport in the Tri-State region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of the Cincinnati airport, in a press release.
Prices include only the price paid at the time of the ticket purchase and do not include fees for optional services, such as baggage fees. They do not include frequent-flyer or "zero fares.” The data is based on the average ticket price from April 1 to June 30.
This year, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport added eight new routes to San Diego, San Francisco, New York City, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver, Chicago, and Baltimore/Washington D.C. It also added a new an international service with WOW Air in spring 2018.
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s tickets are also cheaper than the Indianapolis International Airport and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to the data. Some airports, like Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, are not included in the data.
Price of Airline Tickets in the Region
CVG — average fare $342
Indianapolis International Airport — average fare $354
John Glenn Columbus International Airport — average fare $369
Dayton International Airport — average fare $401
Louisville International Airport — average fare $433
Blue Grass Airport — average fare $433
Data: Department of Transportation
