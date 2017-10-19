House panel: 15 Trump agencies yet to provide travel costs

FILE - In this June 15, 2017 photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Health and Human Services Department's fiscal 2018 budget. In letters sent this week, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee threatened to subpoena the Agriculture and Justice departments by the end of the month if they did not provide all the information requested on use of government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private aircraft for official travel. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo