Business

Alcohol might be sold at Arizona Wildcats basketball arena

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:11 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

The University of Arizona is applying for a liquor license to sell beer and wine at men's basketball games.

Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke said the university is in talks with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to get alcohol into the McKale Center.

Heeke said the athletics department would contract with a third-party company to sell and serve the alcohol, as it does at Hi-Corbett Field for baseball games.

Heeke said serving alcohol "is more about enhancing the fan experience than it is about generating additional revenue, which may be minimal."

Heeke said the university is also considering serving alcohol at Arizona Stadium for football games, but he says there is no current plan in place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video