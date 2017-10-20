Bangkok returns to mourning colors, but what of the future?

In this Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, photo, Skytrain passengers dressed primarily in black come and go under black and white images in memory of the late King of Thailand at a station platform in Bangkok, Thailand. The muted colors of mourning have settled over Bangkok once again in recent weeks as the country marks a year since the death of its beloved monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and prepares for the national spectacle of his cremation next week. Wally Santana AP Photo