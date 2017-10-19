Business

South Koreans recommend gov't complete 2 nuclear reactors

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 9:58 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Koreans are recommending the government continue building two nuclear reactors the new president had wanted to shutter.

A state commission that surveyed a panel of 471 citizens said Friday a little over half of them still wanted South Korea to rely less on nuclear energy, which provides about a third of its energy needs.

President Moon Jae-in made campaign promises to shut down the unfinished Shin Kori-5 and Shin Kori-6 reactors but he had vowed to accept the results of the commission's public survey. Moon's government still plans to gradually phase out nuclear energy and transition to renewables.

People who wanted the reactors built worried that halting their construction would increase energy expenses and cause power shortages. Those who wanted the work halted worried about safety and environmental impact.

