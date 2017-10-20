Business

Chinese party figure accuses fallen leader of plotting coup

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 3:55 AM

BEIJING

A senior figure in China's ruling Communist Party accused a dismissed regional leader of plotting a coup against the party leadership in the clearest explanation yet of the abrupt firing of the former rising star.

Sun Zhengcai was dismissed in July as party leader in the western megacity of Chongqing and was among other disgraced former officials cited by the chairman of China's securities regulator as corrupt and plotting to seize power.

Sun and other senior figures prosecuted in a marathon anti-graft crackdown were "great not just in venality and corruption but in conspiring openly to usurp party leadership," regulatory chairman Liu Shiyu said Thursday at a panel of finance officials.

The party previously said only that Sun was suspected of "serious discipline violations," a term that usually refers to bribery and other graft. Liu gave no additional details.

Liu also mentioned Bo Xilai, another former Chongqing party chief; Zhou Yongkang, a retired member of the ruling party's Standing Committee, the country's inner circle of power; and Guo Boxiong, a former general. All three are serving life prison terms after being convicted of corruption or other misconduct.

The regulator said the crackdown led by President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012 that has snared officials and managers of state companies helped to rescue the nation.

"We eliminated this huge hidden danger to the party and the nation," said Liu. "The party leadership with Xi Jinping as its core have during this five years saved the party, saved the military and saved the nation, and from a global scope, also saved socialism."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video