Daimler profits hit by costs of diesel emissions recall

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo the logo of Mercedes is photographed in Stuttgart, Germany. German automaker Daimler says net profit fell 16 percent in the third quarter as a voluntary recall to improve diesel emissions hurt earnings at its Mercedes-Benz luxury car brand. Net profit fell to 2.3 billion euros from 2.7 billion in the same quarter a year earlier despite a 6 percent increase in sales revenue to 40.8 billion euros. Matthias Schrader, file AP Photo