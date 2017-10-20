Business

GE misses 3Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 7:05 AM

BOSTON

General Electric Co. (GE) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $1.84 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $33.47 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.92 billion.

GE expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.10 per share.

GE shares have dropped 25 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 14 percent. The stock has fallen 19 percent in the last 12 months.

