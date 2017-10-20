Business

Steelmaker moving HQ from Chicago-area to Alabama city

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 8:34 AM

MOBILE, Ala.

A Swedish steel production company is moving its Unites States division headquarters from a Chicago suburb.

News outlets report that SSAB Americas announced on Thursday the relocation from Lisle, Illinois, to Mobile, Alabama will unfold over the course of next year. The company has operated a mill north of Mobile in Axis since 2001.

SSAB Americas president Chuck Schmitt said, "Mobile is a growing international business community, with a booming economy and a business-friendly envirofnment."

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it will bring 60 new jobs to the city. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama tweeted the move to Mobile indicates the local economy is booming.

SSAB says on its website that it develops high-strength steels and employs roughly 15,000 people in more than 50 countries.

