Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 10:07 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up .60 cent at $4.3340 a bushel; Dec corn down 1 cent 3.48 a bushel; December oats higher 3.40 cents at $2.73 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was 1.60 cents higher at $9.8820 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.1158 a pound; October feeder cattle was up .13 cent at $1.5328 a pound; October lean hogs was down .10 cent at $.6425 a pound.

