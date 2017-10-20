This Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, photo shows a "House for Sale by Owner" sign in a yard in Fort Washington, Pa. On Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in September.
Business

US home sales ticked up in September as Houston recovers

AP Economics Writer

October 20, 2017 10:07 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. home sales rose slightly last month as the Houston housing market quickly recovered from Hurricane Harvey. Still, a shortage of available homes is thwarting many would-be buyers and limiting sales.

The National Association of Realtors says existing home sales increased 0.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.39 million. That's the first increase after three months of declines.

Sales have fallen 1.5 percent from a year ago, the first year-over-year decline since July 2016. That's because so few homes are for sale, particularly at lower prices. Buyers have bid up prices: The median home price rose to $245,100, up 4.2 percent from a year ago. That's faster than wage gains.

Sales in Houston rose 4 percent from a year ago after plunging 25 percent in August.

