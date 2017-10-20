Business

South Carolina's jobless rate dips in September to 3.9

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 10:07 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

State officials say more people are working in South Carolina than ever before.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday the state's jobless rate in September fell to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in August. More than 2.2. million people were working across the state, a figure officials say is a record high.

In the past year, officials say South Carolina's labor force has grown by nearly 27,000 people. The level of unemployed people has gone down by nearly 13,000.

Trade, transportation and utilities jobs were up by 4,300 compared with August. Construction and manufacturing jobs were up by a total of 3,600.

Nationally, unemployment decreased from 4.4 percent in August to 4.2 percent in September.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video