Wounded veteran sees student debt forgiven but $62K tax bill

FILE- In this March 12, 2015 file photo, Retired U.S. Army 1st Lt. Will Milzarski, touches the Purple Heart Medal he received at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Milzarski, who served almost seven years, led 24 soldiers in Afghanistan on 244 combat missions and 43 engagements. The federal government forgave wounded veteran Milzarski's sizable student debt but, in an ironic twist, the IRS wants him to pay $62,000 in income taxes on the loan cancellation. A Michigan State University College of Law tax professor who is trying to help him said it "seems incredible" while a state senator dubbed the situation "the definition of insanity", Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Lansing State Journal via AP Matthew Das Smith