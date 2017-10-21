Business

Contractors to begin work on coastal North Carolina bridge

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 4:03 AM

MANTEO, N.C.

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation are slated to begin work on a coastal bridge that will result in lane closures.

A news release from the department on Friday said deck maintenance on the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge on the U.S. 64 Bypass across Croatan Sound includes concrete deck repairs, concrete crack sealing and new pavement markings.

Work is schedule to begin Monday with closures of the eastbound lanes between Oct. 23 and Nov. 15. Work on the westbound lanes will close that side from Nov. 15-Dec 13. Traffic will take a detour along U.S. 64 through Manns Harbor and Manteo across the William B. Umstead Bridge.

The Dare bridge will be open to all traffic on weekends between Friday at 6 a.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m.

