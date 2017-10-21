Business

Pakistan official: Bodies of 4 recovered from caved-in mine

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 4:05 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says rescue workers have recovered the bodies of four mine workers who were buried under a landslide in the country's southwest.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a coal-mine inspector, said Saturday rescue workers were searching for the remaining two workers in the Shrag area of the Harnai coal field. Ahmed said a landslide a day before caused a portion of the coal mine to cave in, trapping six workers.

Harnai district and its surroundings in southwestern Baluchistan province have rich coal and other minerals reserves but with poor infrastructure.

Such incidents are common in Pakistan's coal-mine fields where authorities do not pay due attention on workers' safety and workers themselves also often disregard safety standards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video