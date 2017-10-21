Business

'Diamond' mine owner overwhelmed by support following fire

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 10:08 AM

HERKIMER, N.Y.

The owner of upstate New York "diamond" mines says she is receiving overwhelming support after part of her business was destroyed by fire earlier this month.

Renee Shevat, the owner of Herkimer Diamond Mines, tells the Utica Observer-Dispatch her family has owned the mine since 1979.

An early morning fire on Oct. 14 gutted a museum and retail store. The mines were not damaged.

Herkimer diamonds are not really diamonds, but rather exceptionally clear quartz crystals.

They are well known because they are sold on the Home Shopping Network and internationally by being featured on QVC in Germany and Japan.

Shevat said she has received thousands of messages of sympathy from around the world in the past few days.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video