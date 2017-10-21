'Diamond' mine owner overwhelmed by support following fire

The owner of upstate New York "diamond" mines says she is receiving overwhelming support after part of her business was destroyed by fire earlier this month.
Renee Shevat, the owner of Herkimer Diamond Mines, tells the Utica Observer-Dispatch her family has owned the mine since 1979.
An early morning fire on Oct. 14 gutted a museum and retail store. The mines were not damaged.
Herkimer diamonds are not really diamonds, but rather exceptionally clear quartz crystals.
They are well known because they are sold on the Home Shopping Network and internationally by being featured on QVC in Germany and Japan.
Shevat said she has received thousands of messages of sympathy from around the world in the past few days.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
