US-allied force takes Syria's largest oil field from IS

File - in this file photo released online on Sept. 3, 2017, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen standing next to a placard in Arabic which reads, "Deir el-Zour welcomes you," in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, Syria. Syria state media says pro-government troops have seized the Islamic state stronghold town of Mayadeen after weeks of fighting for the oil-rich eastern Deir el-Zour province that straddles the border with Iraq. SANA via AP, File)