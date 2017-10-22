Local architecture companies recognized

▪ The Northern Kentucky University Campus Recreation Center has been recognized with an AIA Kentucky Merit Award for Excellence in Architectural Design at the national AIA convention in Indianapolis Sept. 29. The project was designed by Omni Architects in collaboration with CannonDesign. The award, which recognized the innovative design approach to the transformation of and addition to the existing Albright Health Center, marks Omni Architects’ 29th AIA Kentucky design award.
▪ The North Limestone Community Development Corp.’s LuigART Makers Spaces development on York Street in Lexington’s North End has received a Merit Award as one of nine projects recognized by the American Institute of Architects’ Ohio Valley Region, which encompasses Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
The project transforms vacant or condemned properties in the North Limestone neighborhood into affordable and market-rate live/work units that respect and respond to the neighborhood’s historical context. Kris Nonn is the corporation’s director of design and construction.
For more information, go to Nolicdc.org.
▪ The Kentucky Society of the American Institute of Architects has presented five Special Awards of Recognition for outstanding service to AIA Kentucky and the profession of architecture in Kentucky:
Distinguished Firm Award — Potter & Associates Architects, Louisville
Distinguished Service Award — Joseph T. Schwab, AIA Emeritus, retired, Edgewood
John Russell Groves Citizens Laureate Award — Branden Klayko, Broken Sidewalk, Louisville
Honorary Membership — Greg Buccola, KPFF Consulting Engineers, Louisville
Allied Professional Award — Chris Tyler, Thermal Equipment Sales, Lexington
▪ A diverse group of projects has been recognized for Excellence in Architectural Design by the Kentucky Society of Architects, a chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The winning projects are:
Honor Award — New construction greater than $5 million and less than $15 million: The Owsley Brown II History Center at The Filson Historical Society Campus, Louisville. Architect: de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop, Louisville. Owner: The Filson Historical Society
Honor Award — Additions/renovations/restoration less than $5 million: Paris-Bourbon County Public Library, Paris. Architect: EOP Architects, Lexington. Owner: Paris-Bourbon County Public Library
Merit Award — New construction greater than $15 million: University of Pikeville Health Professions Education Building, Pikeville. Architect of Record: Trivers Associates, St. Louis. Associate Architect: Ayers Saint Gross, Baltimore. Owner: University of Pikeville
Merit Award — New construction less than $5 million: LuigART Makers Spaces – Lexington. Architects: NOMI Design, NoLi CDC, Emerge Contracting/ReContained, Prajna Design, Lexington. Owner/developer and designer: North Limestone Community Development Corp. (See above.)
Merit Award — Additions/renovations/restoration greater than $5 million: Northern Kentucky University Campus Recreation Center, Highland Heights. Architect of Record: Omni Architects, Lexington. Other Architect: CannonDesign, Grand Island, N.Y. Owner: Northern Kentucky University (See above.)
Citation — New construction greater than $5 million and less than $15 million: Bourbon Cellar, Loretto. Architect of Record: Hubbuch & Co., Louisville. Owner: Maker’s Mark Distillery.
Citation — Additions/renovations/restoration greater than $5 million: Germantown Mill Lofts, Louisville. Architect of Record: Pimsler Hoss Architects, Atlanta. Owner: Underhill Associates.
Citation — Additions/renovations/restoration less than $5 million: KMAC Museum, Louisville. Architect of Record: Christoff : Finio Architecture, New York City. Other Architect: K Norman Berry Associates Architects, Louisville. Owner: KMAC Museum
Special Award for Community Engagement — Small project award, less than $1 million: Shelby Park/Sobro Bus Stops, Louisville. Architect of Record: Luckett and Farley, Louisville. Design and Fabrication Partner: Haptic Design Lab, Minneapolis. Owner: Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments