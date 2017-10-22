Major nursing university moving operations to Versailles

▪ Frontier Nursing University has finalized the purchase of the Versailles campus of the United Methodist Children’s Home and adjacent property at 2050 Lexington Road, Versailles. The properties have been under contract for more than a year, but the actual purchase has been postponed while the Methodist Home of Kentucky built its new facility in Nicholasville.
Frontier, which has maintained a campus in Hyden since its founding in 1939, as well as administrative offices in Lexington, will be moving staff offices as well as all on-campus student activities to the Versailles location. Frontier will maintain operation of the Wendover property near Hyden, including the Wendover Bed and Breakfast Inn.
In addition to hosting students, the new campus will be used as a women’s health think tank.
Frontier expects the administrative offices will move to the Versailles campus in late spring or early summer of 2018. The target date for students to begin attending orientations and clinical sessions on the Versailles campus is fall 2018.
▪ The Law Offices of Attorney Walter C. Cox Jr. have moved to 1795 Alysheba Way, Suite 3106. The firm’s new phone number is 859-687-9462; fax 859-687-9463 and website Waltercoxtrustsandwills.com.
▪ Lexington-based Stidham Commercial Partners, an investment sales advisory and consultancy group, has joined with Greystone, a national commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company. Stidham will provide multifamily advisory and lending services to clients for both market-rate and affordable housing properties in conjunction with the Greystone Real Estate Advisors’ platform.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
