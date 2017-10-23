Business

Bill would allow municipalities to develop microgrids

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 12:10 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A legislative committee is set to consider a Democratic lawmaker's bill to allow municipalities to create microgrids.

Democratic Rep. Michael Devin says the goal of his conceptual bill is to create a legal framework allowing municipalities to create electricity distribution systems that can be operated while independent of the main power network.

Devin has said the bill could help municipalities become energy self-sufficient.

The Legislature's committee on energy, utilities and technology is scheduled to hold a discussion Tuesday of Devin's bill.

The Governor's Energy Office earlier this year asked for more details on the bill, like who will be responsible for paying power rates. The office's representative expressed concern that microgrids powered with renewable power and storage technologies could increase overall electrical costs.

  Comments  

