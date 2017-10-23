China defends its trade with North Korea as permitted by UN

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2014, file photo, a crane loads off the Russian food aid to North Korea at Nampho port in Nampho city, North Korea. China on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 defended its growing trade with North Korea as permitted by U.N. Security Council sanctions that say they should avoid hurting "humanitarian needs." China, the North's main trading partner, "strictly implements" sanctions aimed at stopping the North's pursuit of nuclear and missile technology, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Jon Chol Jin, File AP Photo