FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2014, file photo, a crane loads off the Russian food aid to North Korea at Nampho port in Nampho city, North Korea. China on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 defended its growing trade with North Korea as permitted by U.N. Security Council sanctions that say they should avoid hurting "humanitarian needs." China, the North's main trading partner, "strictly implements" sanctions aimed at stopping the North's pursuit of nuclear and missile technology, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2014, file photo, a crane loads off the Russian food aid to North Korea at Nampho port in Nampho city, North Korea. China on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 defended its growing trade with North Korea as permitted by U.N. Security Council sanctions that say they should avoid hurting "humanitarian needs." China, the North's main trading partner, "strictly implements" sanctions aimed at stopping the North's pursuit of nuclear and missile technology, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Jon Chol Jin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2014, file photo, a crane loads off the Russian food aid to North Korea at Nampho port in Nampho city, North Korea. China on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 defended its growing trade with North Korea as permitted by U.N. Security Council sanctions that say they should avoid hurting "humanitarian needs." China, the North's main trading partner, "strictly implements" sanctions aimed at stopping the North's pursuit of nuclear and missile technology, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Jon Chol Jin, File AP Photo

Business

China defends its trade with North Korea as permitted by UN

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 6:29 AM

BEIJING

China on Monday defended its growing trade with North Korea as permitted by U.N. Security Council sanctions that say they should avoid hurting "humanitarian needs."

China, the North's main trading partner, "strictly implements" sanctions aimed at stopping the North's pursuit of nuclear and missile technology, said a foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.

Customs data show Chinese exports to North Korea rose 31.4 percent in August from a year earlier, while imports fell 9.5 percent. Beijing has pointed out the sanctions don't prohibit food sales and argued against measures that might harm the North Korean public.

The Security Council barred member governments on Aug. 5 from buying North Korean coal and seafood. Those penalties were expanded Sept. 11 to ban supplying the North with natural gas or buying its textiles after Pyongyang's sixth and strongest nuclear test explosion.

"The Security Council pointed out that the relevant resolutions should not inflict negative impacts on the livelihood and humanitarian needs of North Korea," Geng said at a regular briefing.

China, long North Korea's diplomatic protector, has gone along with the sanctions out of growing frustration with leader Kim Jong Un's government.

Beijing also has cut into Pyongyang's foreign revenue by ordering North Korean-owned restaurants and other businesses and ventures with Chinese partners to close.

One of five permanent Security Council members with veto power over U.N. actions, China doesn't want to push North Korea too hard out of fear Kim's government might collapse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video