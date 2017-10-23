French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. European Union leaders gathered Friday to weigh progress in negotiations on Britain's departure from their club as they look for new ways to speed up the painfully slow moving process.
Business

Egyptian president visits France, human rights one topic

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 6:51 AM

PARIS

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is staring a three-day visit to France, where human rights are expected to be discussed along with economic and military cooperation.

El-Sissi meets Monday with French Defense Minister Florence Parly and on Tuesday will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace.

The French presidency said in a statement that France is "particularly vigilant" about human rights issues.

El-Sissi has presided over a widescale crackdown on dissent and Egyptian authorities have jailed several human rights activists and banned others from travel due to allegations of harming national security.

France's main human rights NGOs were holding a news conference Monday to denounce the "unprecedented repression" against Egypt's civil society.

The heads of state will also discuss Syria and Iraq.

