Business

Florida Gov. wants more spent on environmental programs

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 7:04 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to spend more on the state's beaches, springs and state parks.

Scott on Monday will roll out spending recommendations for 2018 that call for increasing money spent on environmental programs by more than $220 million.

The Republican governor will announce his $1.7 billion proposal during a visit to the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples.

Scott wants legislators to increase money set aside for Everglades restoration. He also wants them to spend $50 million on Florida Forever, the state's land conservation program.

The budget recommendations also call for a nearly $40 million increase for state parks and a boost in spending on beach restoration programs to $100 million. Scott also wants $55 million for springs restoration.

Legislators will consider the requests in January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video